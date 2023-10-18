We are Local
Omaha synagogues, mosques enhance security amid Israel-Hamas conflict

Amid fighting in Israel and escalating political tension stateside, Omaha synagogues are taking extra security measures.
By Johan Marin
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Israel-Hamas conflict has Jewish and Muslim organizations around the world on high alert, and here in the metro, several are taking necessary steps to keep people safe.

It doesn’t just come down to threats in the past few weeks, but in the last several years, too.

According to a recent FBI report, hate crimes increased by 7% in 2022, compared to 2021. More than 1,100 of those incidents were anti-Jewish attacks and there were 158 reported incidents of anti-Muslim attacks.

“We’re not allowing any of the intimidation to set in too deeply,” Katzmen said.

Mendel Katzmen is the executive director of Chabad of Nebraska. It’s one of the local synagogues that’s increasing security measures.

“We’re working on all levels in the spiritual level and the security physical level,” Katzmen said. “We have our own security team that evaluates to see what’s credible and what’s intimidating.”

Chabad has also had outdoor cameras and doorbells installed recently.

“Protection and physical security is something we’re not ignoring,” Katzmen said.

Their indoor rooms serve roughly 100 families. They’re spaces where Katzmen believes families should feel at home and not in danger.

That’s why, he’s also relying on support from local authorities.

“We want everyone to understand that law enforcement is there for them regardless of whether they’re in the Jewish community or the Palestinian community,” Hanson said.

Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson told 6 News law enforcement presence is being increased in areas where communities are vulnerable.

This includes the Jewish Community Center.

“We don’t only have people of the Jewish faith here,” James Donahue, Jewish Community Center security director said. “We have people of all faiths, all races, all religions that utilize this facility and their safety is my number one priority.”

6 News reached out to Islamic mosques on how they’re enhancing security. Several did not want to be on camera, but they said they’re implementing similar measures.

“Law enforcement can’t control the violence that is erupting in the Middle East,” Hanson said. “What we can try to do is try to make sure people who live in Douglas County, that have an interest in that activity, know that law enforcement cares about them and make sure we’re doing everything we can to make sure they’re safe.”

