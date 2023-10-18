Omaha man wounded by police in shooting charged with fentanyl delivery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha man shot and wounded by police earlier this month received yet another round of charges in court Wednesday.

Patrick Wright, 39, one of the men arrested in an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 6, was arraigned Monday on several prior misdemeanor charges, some from as far back as 2012.

Then on Tuesday morning, Wright was back in Douglas County District Court, this time charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He was granted $250,000 bond, and his preliminary hearing was set for Tuesday, Nov. 21.

But again on Wednesday, Wright appeared in front of the court to face new charges, this time for delivering fentanyl.

According to court records, police had been investigating him for several months. Officers say they bought powdered fentanyl from Wright using a confidential informant.

Patrick Wright, 39 (Omaha Police Dept.)

Wright was injured in a shootout with police two weeks ago. The officers involved were placed on administrative leave, per OPD policy, while the events of the shooting were investigated. They have since returned to duty.

According to police reports, Wright had pointed a gun at a 911 caller in the area of 21st and Pinkney Streets on the night of Tuesday, Oct. 3. Officers said they found the suspect vehicle heading west on Ames Avenue from 24th Street. Several police vehicles, including unmarked cars and the OPD helicopter, continued to pursue the vehicle until OPD Gang Unit detectives tried to make contact near 61st and Jayne Streets.

Officers said Wright had a gun when he exited the vehicle. The four gang unit detectives engaged the driver and then discharged their weapons, hitting him “multiple times,” according to the OPD report. Officers then approached him while behind a ballistic shield, then provided him with medical aid. He was then taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where his injuries were later determined not to be life-threatening.

Landis Warren, 45, was also involved in the incident and formally charged with possession of a controlled substance. He has four prior felonies on his record, including a manslaughter conviction.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.