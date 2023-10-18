We are Local
Nebraska, Iowa DOTs prepare for winter road conditions

Nebraska and Iowa's respective DOTs are preparing for the winter months and the icy road conditions that come along with them.
By Bella Caracta
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When the snow falls, the Iowa Department of Transportation relies on seasonal winter drivers to help clear roads. They’re authorized to hire more than 600 temporary staff and had hoped to have them filled by now.

“As much as we would like to see all those positions filled by the middle of this month, we understand that’s a pretty huge task to accomplish,” said Craig Bargfrede, winter operations administrator for Iowa DOT.

About 170 people have been hired so far and 50 more are in the works. Bargfrede expects to continue hiring into December and explained why they’re behind.

“A lot of the folks that we attract are either in the ag industry or they’re in the construction industry.”

Bargfrede said people interested in seasonal work for the department can apply on their website with starting wages at $19.76 an hour.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation District 2 center has different challenges.

“We have probably just enough to fill our trucks,” said Jim Laughlin, district operations maintenance manager for the Nebraska Department of Transportation. “The problem with that is you have people who call in sick or have sick children…you know life you know they have life to take care of. So, we like to have a little bit extra. It’s just not there right now.”

Making do with what they have has been a theme for a while now, with worker shortages affecting many industries.

“Everybody is drawing from the same pool,” said Laughlin.

The metro requires about 110 drivers a day, according to Laughlin, most of them are full-time employees of Nebraska DOT.

But the more rural areas in the state do rely on seasonal drivers.

“We look at storms as they come, and we decide if we need to move our resources,” he said.

While staffing is not a major concern for Nebraska DOT District 2, they say they’re busy making sure their equipment is good to go.

