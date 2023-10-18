We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Lucky man says he is going to ‘get a place to live’ after winning $4M lottery prize

Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to...
Harrison Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.(Florida Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Gray News) – A man in Florida said he could not have won the lottery at a better time.

Harrison Porter, 46, of Fort Lauderdale, told lottery officials he has been going through some challenging times.

“One of the first things I’m going to do is get a place to live,” he said.

Porter won a prize from the $250,000 A Year for Life scratch-off game and chose to take home a one-time, lump sum payment of just over $4 million.

He bought the $10 scratch-off ticket from Publix.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Health officials warn against rare rabies case in Omaha
The landform known as western Iowa's Loess Hills is one of just two of its kind in the world.
Dirt bike racing causes concern for homeowners in Iowa’s Loess Hills
NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Valley County sheriff
Scammers continue to target customers of the Omaha Public Power District, but one couple fended...
Sharp customers catch Omaha utilities scam before falling victim
Last month, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, right, took aim at Yanqi Xu, left, a reporter from the...
Journalists slam Gov. Pillen for calling Chinese reporter from Nebraska publication ‘a Communist’

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
LIVE: GOP’s Jim Jordan tries again to become House speaker, while his detractors consider options
FILE - President Joe Biden meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in New York,...
Current US assessment is Israel was ‘not responsible’ for Gaza hospital blast, White House says
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
FILE - Dutch citizen Joran van der Sloot is driven in a police vehicle from a maximum-security...
Prime suspect admits to Natalee Holloway’s 2005 murder in Aruba, gets plea deal in extortion case
This photo provided by Amazon shows a drone delivering presciption drugs in College Station,...
Amazon will start testing drones that will drop prescriptions on your doorstep, literally