Lincoln Police officer stabbed in neck returns home from hospital, suspect’s identity revealed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a Chicago man, involved in a heated confrontation at a Lincoln bus depot over a fare dispute, stabbed a Lincoln Police officer in the neck Tuesday morning. Lincoln Police said another officer shot the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Simon Kafka.

Acting Police Chief Michon Morrow said the officer is home from the hospital, noting that he’s doing well and is in good spirits.

“Hope to have him back in service in the near future,” Morrow said.

Police got a call around 12:15 a.m. about a man at the Lincoln Bus Depot on 52nd and Superior who didn’t have money to purchase a ticket and refused to get off the bus.

Morrow said the man failed to comply with officers’ orders, leading to a fight in the back of the bus. He eventually pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the officers in the neck, police said.

Despite continued orders from officers, Morrow said the man attempted to reach for an officer’s firearm, prompting the other officer to fire a single shot.

LPD investigators said Kafka was reported missing by authorities in Chicago on Monday. They say he stole an RV on Sunday and abandoned it near Goehner on Monday.

Once Kafka is released from the hospital, Morrow said he will be taken to the Lancaster County Jail to face charges of first-degree assault on an officer and the use of a weapon to commit a felony.

According to Morrow, about 20 people were on the bus at the time of the incident.

“It certainly could’ve been much worse for both of our officers and potentially the other passengers that were on the bus,” said Morrow. “I’m very proud of our officers and the quick action that they took to minimize the impact of injury to those on the bus and additionally the suspect. They showed incredible restraint based on the struggle that they had with an armed assailant.”

When one of our @Lincoln_Police officers is injured in the line of duty, the impact is felt by our entire community. We are reminded of the incredible risks our officers take every day as they put their lives on the line to protect us. (1/2) — Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird (@MayorLeirion) October 17, 2023

This incident marks the second officer-involved shooting for Lincoln Police this year. Back in May, a man died from his injuries after being shot by officers. Authorities said that the man who died had pointed a gun at police before he was shot.

