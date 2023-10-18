We are Local
Kearney accepting applications for new fitness program

((Source: Pexels))
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is currently taking registrations for a new program to keep people fit over the winter months.

The Stay Fit Walking Program is designed to get participants active and get walking.

Participants can walk anywhere they would like; Hilltop Mall, around your neighborhood, trails, etc. The program will begin November 1 and will end March 31; however, the city will take registration until February 28. There is no age restriction and the cost of the program is $10.

At the end of each month, participants must email kpr.recsports@gmail.com with their name and number of miles they walked each month.

Participants who record a certain number of miles each month will be entered into a monthly prize drawing. The top five participants with the most miles will be entered into a drawing. If participants submit their miles for every month, they will receive a t-shirt at the end of the program.

Every month a guest speaker will discuss various topics that will assist you with your fitness journey. If participants watch the speaker live, they will be entered into a drawing.

More information about the program will be sent out via email by Friday, October 27. To register or for more information: call 308-237-4644, or sign up online at kprreg.org.

