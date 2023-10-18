We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Huskers football emphasized eliminating fumbles over bye week

FULL VIDEO: OC Marcus Satterfield Northwestern Game Week Press Conference (10/17/23)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After two games without a lost fumble, ball security again became an issue for Nebraska in their win at Illinois.

Two fourth-quarter cough-ups from running backs Anthony Grant and Emmett Johnson threatened to derail what was ultimately a 20-7 victory for the Huskers. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said both made progress with ball security over the bye week, Grant in particular.

“We need him,” Satterfield said. “He’s a talented, talented running back, one of the most talented running backs in our league. But if you can’t hold the football, now you start messing with wins and losses and people’s lives.”

Nebraska has seven lost fumbles this season—tied for the ninth-most in college football—with Grant on the hook for three.

“Until people have proven that they can handle the pressure and the responsibility of carrying the football then we’re not going to put him out there and not going to put him in those situations,” Satterfield added.

Johnson’s fumble against the Fighting Illini was his first of the season. The freshman was thrust into a major role with the Huskers offense after losing running backs Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson to season-ending injuries.

“EJ has done a really nice job of working with Anthony,” Satterfield said. “Anthony has been very mindful of what he needs to do to get back on the field.”

Nebraska hosts Northwestern on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Health officials warn against rare rabies case in Omaha
Laron Hodges, left; and Lamar Nedd
Woman to face charges in two Douglas County homicides, attempted murder of third man
Sarpy County body transport employee arrested, fired after life-sized doll tampered with at scene
Omaha Police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed Sunday evening.
Omaha Police investigating convenience store robbery
The landform known as western Iowa's Loess Hills is one of just two of its kind in the world.
Dirt bike racing causes concern for homeowners in Iowa’s Loess Hills

Latest News

Cook is keeping Huskers focused on next match with Northwestern, not looking ahead to...
No. 2 Nebraska volleyball staying focused on Northwestern, not looking ahead to No. 1 Wisconsin on Saturday
FULL VIDEO: QB Heinrich Haarberg Northwestern Game Week Press Conference (10/17/23)
FULL VIDEO: QB Heinrich Haarberg Northwestern Game Week Press Conference (10/17/23)
Nebraska senior defensive back Phalen Sanford started his career at Hastings College.
Three Huskers awarded Blackshirts
FULL VIDEO: Billy Kemp IV Northwestern Game Week Press Conference (10/17/23)
FULL VIDEO: Billy Kemp IV Northwestern Game Week Press Conference (10/17/23)