Huskers football emphasized eliminating fumbles over bye week

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - After two games without a lost fumble, ball security again became an issue for Nebraska in their win at Illinois.

Two fourth-quarter cough-ups from running backs Anthony Grant and Emmett Johnson threatened to derail what was ultimately a 20-7 victory for the Huskers. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said both made progress with ball security over the bye week, Grant in particular.

“We need him,” Satterfield said. “He’s a talented, talented running back, one of the most talented running backs in our league. But if you can’t hold the football, now you start messing with wins and losses and people’s lives.”

Nebraska has seven lost fumbles this season—tied for the ninth-most in college football—with Grant on the hook for three.

“Until people have proven that they can handle the pressure and the responsibility of carrying the football then we’re not going to put him out there and not going to put him in those situations,” Satterfield added.

Johnson’s fumble against the Fighting Illini was his first of the season. The freshman was thrust into a major role with the Huskers offense after losing running backs Gabe Ervin Jr. and Rahmir Johnson to season-ending injuries.

“EJ has done a really nice job of working with Anthony,” Satterfield said. “Anthony has been very mindful of what he needs to do to get back on the field.”

Nebraska hosts Northwestern on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

