Funeral held for Omaha native, U.S. Army veteran who died as Korean War prisoner

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Funerals have a way of sharpening focus. Grief, followed by wonderful memories.

Usually, there aren’t so many strangers in attendance, but this one carries the baggage of uncertainty and time, while steeped in respect and the ultimate sacrifice.

Inside Roeder Mortuary’s 108th Street Chapel, dozens gathered to honor a hero. A ceremony decades in the making.

Two days ago, several Nebraska veterans escorted the remains of an Army sergeant and Omaha native from the airport to the funeral home. And now, to the final resting place.

They’re carrying out a familiar battlefield promise: “No One Left Behind.”

It’s been a long journey back to Omaha, one that none of his five siblings are here to see. They died before the day arrived.

The day belongs to Sgt. 1st Class Jim Dorrance.

During the Korean War, Dorrance was part of the Army’s 82nd anti-aircraft artillery. In December of 1950, he went missing in action.

He was captured and later died in a North Korean Prison Camp. Two years later, fellow prisoners confirmed to his family that Sgt. Dorrance had died of starvation and pneumonia, but the whereabouts of his remains were unknown.

Army Sgt 1st Class James Dorrance of Omaha is finally home - 72 years after his death. Funeral services underway at Forest Lawn now. He died in a prison camp during Korean War. Remains finally identified earlier this year. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/VfxtgHhXGw — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) October 18, 2023

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m glad he’s home,” said Ted Kostken.

Kostken is Jim’s nephew, but they were more like friends, separated by just three years of age.

“He was born in 1931 and I was born in 1934,” Kostken said. “It made us awfully close. [This funeral] was long overdue.”

Earlier this year, the POW-MIA Accounting Agency identified Dorrance’s remains from a set that was labeled as “UNKNOWN X-14402.”

The mystery had been cleared.

“It’s just his remains,” Kostken said. “His soul is long gone.”

When Kostken received the flag that had been draped on his uncle’s casket, emotions came flooding in.

“I felt a pit in my stomach,” Kostken said. “I’m honored. [The flag will be] handed down in the family for years to come.”

Now, 72 years later, a community finally says goodbye. And to make it feel even more like home, Dorrance’s resting place is the same space he knew as a young man mowing the cemetery grounds some 80 years ago.

