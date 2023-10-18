Former U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks to students in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chuck Hagel’s words still carry weight.

“Leadership matters. always has, always will, in every institution, everything in life. The right leaders matter. If you get the wrong leaders, there will be some severe consequences.”

A Vietnam veteran, U.S. Senator from Nebraska, and U.S. Secretary of Defense, his voice remains valuable in Washington, D.C.

At the University of Nebraska-Omaha Tuesday, a group of high school seniors at the 6th Chuck Hagel Symposium of Service heard about their own opportunities to lead in the future.

“I think our role is to help them, to help prepare them, not tell them what to think or tell them what to do, but help them as much as we can, giving them examples of our own past trajectories, mistakes we’ve made, things we’ve done right, ideas,” Hagel said. “They’ll come up with their own ideas, but I think to give them a grounding, that’s what parents can do, that’s what mentors can do, that’s what older people can do, I think, with younger people.”

So when he speaks later in the day in the UNO library’s special collections, home to the U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel Archives, the discussion quickly turns to the world we live in today, with multiple global conflicts and political instability in the U.S.

“I think the globe is experiencing the most dangerous time we’ve seen since World War II when you consider all of the danger spots around the world, Ukraine, the Middle East, China, as they’re building up their intense military capabilities, threatening the invasion of Taiwan,” Hagel said. “Then all the other dynamics that are consequences of those three important focuses and the bad players out there, North Korea, Iran, China, Russia, and then this is all happening at the same time America is as polarized, as divided, as dysfunctional as we’ve seen since World War II.”

He speaks sharply about what he calls the Republican party’s dysfunction in ousting the speaker of the House.

“Our allies, and our partners, and our friends start losing confidence in us as they see our inability to even govern ourselves and this dysfunction and polarization, that’s gonna be very dangerous for the world, it’ll be a different world,” he said. “It’ll be far more dangerous and I don’t know if we can get it back if we don’t wise up and get ourselves straightened out and rebalanced.”

On this day, many questions were posed about the conflict in Israel and Gaza, where both sides blamed the other for a deadly missile strike on a public hospital.

“It’s been acknowledged by all our major leaders, and some in Israel, that this was a huge failure on the part of Israeli intelligence and their security systems,” Hagel said. “I don’t have all the facts, but we’re learning more and more that the CIA was warning the Israelis that something’s afoot, something’s gonna happen, Hamas is gonna do something, and it was disregarded.”

He also said President Biden’s decision to touch down in the midst of the bloodshed shows much-needed leadership.

“The President, Secretary Blinken, has been doing everything they can in what they’ve said, what they’ve done in the meetings that Blinken’s had with Netanyahu to assure that this doesn’t get any wider, that this doesn’t go any further,” Hagel said. “There are going to be immense consequences because of just the mass casualties and the deaths of so many civilians on both sides, I mean, this isn’t going to go away but you’ve got to stop the violence, to start with, and then start working on how do we try to come together and fix this problem and find a solution.”

At the core of what he shares is what he sees in those high school students: the future and the responsibility of those in power now to set a better course.

“We’re losing the trust and confidence of our friends, of our best allies,” he said. “The Chinese are not doing it to us, or the Russians aren’t doing it to us, we’re doing it to ourselves and that’s the pathetic part about this. And we don’t have enough courage in a lot of our leaders to recognize that.”

He said he has addressed his concerns with members of Congress, both Republicans and Democrats “who know better but just don’t have the courage to change it.”

“I used to say when I was in the Senate, when I’d get vilified, called a rhino and a traitor, because I wouldn’t automatically do what President Bush wanted to do in Iraq because I’d question it and thought it was wrong, I’d remind them that we take an oath of office, each of us when we’re elected, not to a president, not to a party, not to a philosophy, but to a Constitution,” Hagel said. “The Constitution is the people, those we represent in Congress and every decision you make as an elected official should be based on... does it comply with the Constitution?”

“In your opinion, is it the right thing for the country in the future?” Hagel said. “No other considerations should be made.”

Hagel’s stop at UNO allowed him to acknowledge the efforts of the staff tending to the extensive U.S. Senator Chuck Hagel Archives, housed in the special collections on the lower floor of the Cass Library. The collection includes thousands of documents, photos, and artifacts, including gifts presented by leaders from around the world during his time of international service for the U.S.

“Every time I see one of them, and they’re from all over the world, it brings me back to an episode that I’m very proud that I had an opportunity to participate in something like that, and very grateful that the world still appreciated America and what America had done and was continuing to do for them, and world peace and harmony,” Hagel said. “And that’s the tragic thing about all of what’s going on in this country, is that we’re losing that. Not only is it dangerous for our future, the US, but it’s dangerous for the world’s future and it doesn’t have to be that way.”

