Exploring the rich history behind Omaha’s city ice rinks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s city ice rinks have historical significance.

Motto McLean played right wing for the old Omaha Knights from 1947-1951. McLean was known around town as “Mr. Hockey.”

“He specifically carried here in Omaha the connection to Gordy Howe and some of the deeper lines of history with hockey,” said Matthew Kalcevich, Omaha’s Director of Parks, Recreation, and Public Property. “It’s just such a great, fun, cool connection for us to have hockey here in Omaha. A facility like that serves the broad range of people that we do.”

The Motto McLean Ice Arena was named in his honor. His picture hangs in the lobby.

They still play hockey and other ice sports for young people at this rink.

“[We have] partnerships with Omaha hockey, and some of the figure skating organizations utilize our facilities the way that they do just to develop that opportunity, to provide that opportunity for the youth,” Kalcevich said. The broader range we have for that, we believe is better, the best scenario, so that we are doing the best we can to give the youth an opportunity to do what they what and what they love.”

The first thing one sees when entering the Moylan IcePlex is a picture of Tim Moylan.

The rink bears his name because Moylan was a big part of growing ice time and the culture around hockey in the city.

“UNO hockey was getting started and I think there was a lack of available times for the ice in town and he felt there was an opportunity to do this,” said Ken Sorensen with the Moylin Ice Arena.

“We’ve been operating together with our partner [at Moylan] for over 30 years,” Kalcevich said. “It’s been a tremendous fit. Tim was part of establishing the UNO program, which we know is a nationally-renowned program now.”

Both city-owned hockey facilities are a big part of Omaha’s hockey history and its future.

“The history of hockey in Omaha, all that we’re trying to do, is all to prepare this generation of players for the future. I think it’s an incredibly poignant and just logical overlap that we have the connections we do. We want that history to always be a part of it.”

