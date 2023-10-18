Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warming and clearing for the end of the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shower chances continue to drop S for our Wednesday evening with the best chance for the Metro after 7AM and before 10PM. Best chances for showers move into W Iowa after that with a dry start by Thursday morning.

Wednesday evening showers (wowt)

While Thursday morning is mostly cloudy, the afternoon brings some sun. Highs climb to 67 in the Metro with mid 60s over W Iowa, low to mid 70s for parts of E Nebraska. It’ll be a bit breezy with gusts to the teens and low 20s but not bad.

Thursday forecast (wowt)

Sunny skies stick around Friday with highs back to the 70s, even a few low 80s to the W of the Metro! Saturday is the nicest day of the weekend with sun and 60s. It’ll be a nice day in Lincoln for the Husker game. Afternoon and evening t-showers are possible Sunday.

Husker forecast (wowt)

The next system to watch is here mid to late next week... this brings rain chances and eventually pulls in cold air from Canada! With the cold settling in we will have to monitor snow chances by the end of next week as well. The cold really looks to settle in by Friday night and should continue to impact the region into early next week. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as we look out for our first freeze of the season. For areas N of the Metro it may be a hard freeze.

10 day outlook (wowt)

