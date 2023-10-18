We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warming and clearing for the end of the week

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler and David Koeller
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shower chances continue to drop S for our Wednesday evening with the best chance for the Metro after 7AM and before 10PM. Best chances for showers move into W Iowa after that with a dry start by Thursday morning.

Wednesday evening showers
Wednesday evening showers(wowt)

While Thursday morning is mostly cloudy, the afternoon brings some sun. Highs climb to 67 in the Metro with mid 60s over W Iowa, low to mid 70s for parts of E Nebraska. It’ll be a bit breezy with gusts to the teens and low 20s but not bad.

Thursday forecast
Thursday forecast(wowt)

Sunny skies stick around Friday with highs back to the 70s, even a few low 80s to the W of the Metro! Saturday is the nicest day of the weekend with sun and 60s. It’ll be a nice day in Lincoln for the Husker game. Afternoon and evening t-showers are possible Sunday.

Husker forecast
Husker forecast(wowt)

The next system to watch is here mid to late next week... this brings rain chances and eventually pulls in cold air from Canada! With the cold settling in we will have to monitor snow chances by the end of next week as well. The cold really looks to settle in by Friday night and should continue to impact the region into early next week. Saturday is a 6 First Alert Weather Day as we look out for our first freeze of the season. For areas N of the Metro it may be a hard freeze.

10 day outlook
10 day outlook(wowt)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Health officials warn against rare rabies case in Omaha
The landform known as western Iowa's Loess Hills is one of just two of its kind in the world.
Dirt bike racing causes concern for homeowners in Iowa’s Loess Hills
NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Valley County sheriff
Last month, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, right, took aim at Yanqi Xu, left, a reporter from the...
Journalists slam Gov. Pillen for calling Chinese reporter from Nebraska publication ‘a Communist’
Scammers continue to target customers of the Omaha Public Power District, but one couple fended...
Sharp customers catch Omaha utilities scam before falling victim

Latest News

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Jade's 10 Day Forecast
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: First freeze expected the last weekend of October
Jade's 6 First Alert Weather Day Forecast