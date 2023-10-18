We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Craving Chick-fil-A? Now you can recreate some dishes from home

FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and...
FILE - There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites, but also recipes by shared table partners.(m01229 / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chick-fil-A has released its first-ever digital cookbook, and it’s free.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for some of the fast food joint’s discontinued items – or have a craving but the restaurant is closed – you can recreate the dishes at home.

The book inspired by Chick-fil-A’s shared table program was put together in hopes of raising awareness of food insecurity and food waste, the company noted.

There are 26 recipes in the cookbook entitled, “Extra Helpings: Inspiring Stories and Imaginative Recipes from Chick-fil-A Shared Table,” that contain known favorites and also recipes by shared table partners.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Health officials warn against rare rabies case in Omaha
The landform known as western Iowa's Loess Hills is one of just two of its kind in the world.
Dirt bike racing causes concern for homeowners in Iowa’s Loess Hills
NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Valley County sheriff
Scammers continue to target customers of the Omaha Public Power District, but one couple fended...
Sharp customers catch Omaha utilities scam before falling victim
Last month, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, right, took aim at Yanqi Xu, left, a reporter from the...
Journalists slam Gov. Pillen for calling Chinese reporter from Nebraska publication ‘a Communist’

Latest News

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, listens after he was not successful in the first ballot, as...
GOP’s Jim Jordan fails again to win vote to become House speaker as colleagues seek options
A man sits outside his building which was destroyed during Israeli bombardment in Rafah refugee...
Israel will let Egypt deliver some badly needed aid to Gaza, as it reels from hospital blast
Beth Holloway, Natalee Holloway's mother, speaks on Joran van der Sloot's confession that he...
Natalee Holloway's mother: Van der Sloot confessed
Former President Donald Trump comments as he briefly exits the courtroom in his civil business...
Donald Trump told to keep volume down after getting animated at New York civil fraud trial