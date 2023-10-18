We are Local
Authorities identify juveniles killed in rural Douglas County crash

Investigators say the vehicle was stolen and suspect some occupants may have been members of a street gang.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released the identities of the two children killed in a fatal single-vehicle accident last week.

Ray L. Htoo and Eh Ywa Htoo, both 16 years old, were named as the two individuals who died in the fiery crash in north Douglas County near the Washington County line.

Three other juveniles were in the vehicle and all three sustained injuries, according to investigators.

After a thorough search of the vehicle’s burned remains, investigators confirmed the car had been stolen from Omaha on the same day as the crash. The owner has been notified.

Investigators consider speed, drugs, alcohol, and reckless driving as “probable” factors in the crash, which happened when the vehicle struck a tree head-on while traveling northbound on N. River Drive.

Authorities also believe some of the juveniles in the crash may have affiliations with a local street gang known for stealing Kia vehicles in the Omaha area.

Ray Htoo, who was driving the vehicle, was under juvenile court supervision at the time of the crash, having been arrested multiple times on charges of firearm possession, theft, and felony flight from arrest.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office urges anyone with more information regarding this incident to contact its tipline at 402-444-6000.

