Amid war in Middle East, state leaders rededicate Holocaust memorial at state capitol

By Conner Hendricks
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa’s Holocaust memorial at the capitol was rededicated Wednesday. This comes as state lawmakers are signaling their support for Israel as its war with Hamas goes into its second week. Beginning Wednesday, the State Capitol will be lit in blue and white lights.

Liz Rhodes came out to the rededication ceremony at the capitol because she says it’s important not to forget the Holocaust.

“The Jews being the chosen people, also, sometimes being chosen is not the best thing. And that’s what we see here. That’s why we’re here today,” Rhodes said.

With the ongoing war in the Middle East, Rhodes says she hopes future generations continue to tell the story.

“It is important we pass it on to my grandchildren, to our grandchildren, what really happened and that they understand that there is evil in the world and here today we’re living in it again,” Rhodes said.

Governor Kim Reynolds says the rededication of the monument is timely.

“The purpose of this monument has never been more important. The barbaric terrorist attacks carried out by Hamas have shocked and grieved the entire world, but they’ve also strengthened the resolve of Iowans,“ Reynolds said.

State Auditor Rob Sand says it’s imperative that Iowans come together in solidarity with Israelis.

“I think it’s important for people to know no matter who they are, whatever groups they belong to, that they are welcome, right? That they are cared about. That they are concerned,” Sand said.

Rhodes says it’s not hard to support the Jewish community during this time.

“By being friends most of all. It’s not like they’re not a different foreign people. They’re people that are our neighbors. They’re people that run businesses. They’re people that - they go to synagogue. We worship the same God,” Rhodes said.

Iowa was the first and remains one of the only states to have a Holocaust memorial on the grounds of its state capitol.

During Wednesday’s ceremony Governor Reynolds announced a proclamation for next week called ‘Blue Ribbons for Israel Solidarity’ week.

