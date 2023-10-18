We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Amid a contentious House Speaker vote, even Don Bacon’s wife is getting pressured

Angie Bacon receiving text messages, voicemails urging him to ‘talk sense into your husband’
FULL VIDEO: Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb., talks about the vote to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speak of the House.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Republican favorite for Speaker of the House losing ground after two failed votes in as many days, it’s not difficult to imagine the sort of pressure Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon might be under as he stands against the party pick.

It’s evident even just amid the comments left on his own social media posts. But Bacon says the attacks on him are now hitting the homefront.

“Why is your husband causing chaos by not supporting Jim Jordan? I thought he was a team player.”

His office says the congressman’s wife, Angie, has been receiving anonymous and harassing text messages like that one amid this week’s contentious votes for Speaker of the House.

The messages came to light between the first and second rounds of House Speaker votes.

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon's wife, Angie, has been receiving harassing text messages like...
Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon's wife, Angie, has been receiving harassing text messages like this amid this week's contentious votes for Speaker of the House.(Courtesy image)

Bacon’s team said there have also been voicemails. His spokesperson shared one such recording with 6 News on Wednesday:

“We need to talk sense into your husband. He is destroying Republican Party. Please. The world needs a united Republican Party. Every time they take five steps forward they end up taking 20 steps backwards. Please. Talk sense into his head. Please.”

The messaged, delivered in a calm tone, mirrored some of the same wording use in another text she received:

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon's wife, Angie, has been receiving harassing text messages like...
Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon's wife, Angie, has been receiving harassing text messages like this amid this week's contentious votes for Speaker of the House.(Courtesy image)

Bacon has voted for Kevin McCarthy in both rounds of voting so far, which is consistent with the vote he cast earlier this month against removing the former speaker.

And while the choice to side with the majority GOP on the matter, he’s also facing a contentious race himself in a district that has a significant number of Democrats as well. He fought hard to secure another term in 2022 when he defeated State Sen. Tony Vargas by about 4%, and Vargas has signed up for another round in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Health officials warn against rare rabies case in Omaha
The landform known as western Iowa's Loess Hills is one of just two of its kind in the world.
Dirt bike racing causes concern for homeowners in Iowa’s Loess Hills
NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Valley County sheriff
Scammers continue to target customers of the Omaha Public Power District, but one couple fended...
Sharp customers catch Omaha utilities scam before falling victim
Last month, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, right, took aim at Yanqi Xu, left, a reporter from the...
Journalists slam Gov. Pillen for calling Chinese reporter from Nebraska publication ‘a Communist’

Latest News

Governor Pillen accepting applications to fill Senator Briese’s legislative seat
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives repeat selections in 2nd round Speaker vote
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel speaks to students in Omaha
Former U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel delivered a speech to area high school students at...
Hagel inspires students, challenges U.S. leadership in presentation at UNO