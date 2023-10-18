Amid a contentious House Speaker vote, even Don Bacon’s wife is getting pressured

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With the Republican favorite for Speaker of the House losing ground after two failed votes in as many days, it’s not difficult to imagine the sort of pressure Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon might be under as he stands against the party pick.

It’s evident even just amid the comments left on his own social media posts. But Bacon says the attacks on him are now hitting the homefront.

“Why is your husband causing chaos by not supporting Jim Jordan? I thought he was a team player.”

His office says the congressman’s wife, Angie, has been receiving anonymous and harassing text messages like that one amid this week’s contentious votes for Speaker of the House.

The messages came to light between the first and second rounds of House Speaker votes.

Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon's wife, Angie, has been receiving harassing text messages like this amid this week's contentious votes for Speaker of the House. (Courtesy image)

Bacon’s team said there have also been voicemails. His spokesperson shared one such recording with 6 News on Wednesday:

“We need to talk sense into your husband. He is destroying Republican Party. Please. The world needs a united Republican Party. Every time they take five steps forward they end up taking 20 steps backwards. Please. Talk sense into his head. Please.”

The messaged, delivered in a calm tone, mirrored some of the same wording use in another text she received:

Bacon has voted for Kevin McCarthy in both rounds of voting so far, which is consistent with the vote he cast earlier this month against removing the former speaker.

And while the choice to side with the majority GOP on the matter, he’s also facing a contentious race himself in a district that has a significant number of Democrats as well. He fought hard to secure another term in 2022 when he defeated State Sen. Tony Vargas by about 4%, and Vargas has signed up for another round in 2024.

