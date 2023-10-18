We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Adam Sandler coming to Omaha this winter for ‘The I Missed You Tour’

Actor and Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing 'The I Missed You Tour' to Omaha this winter.
Actor and Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing 'The I Missed You Tour' to Omaha this winter.(LIVE NATION)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Actor and Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing ‘The I Missed You Tour’ to Omaha this winter.

Sandler is scheduled to perform Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the CHI Health Center. The announcement follows his success of “Adam Sandler LIVE” sold-out shows earlier this year.

Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning Thursday at 12 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Health officials warn against rare rabies case in Omaha
The landform known as western Iowa's Loess Hills is one of just two of its kind in the world.
Dirt bike racing causes concern for homeowners in Iowa’s Loess Hills
NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.
Nebraska State Patrol arrests Valley County sheriff
Scammers continue to target customers of the Omaha Public Power District, but one couple fended...
Sharp customers catch Omaha utilities scam before falling victim
Last month, Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen, right, took aim at Yanqi Xu, left, a reporter from the...
Journalists slam Gov. Pillen for calling Chinese reporter from Nebraska publication ‘a Communist’

Latest News

Brian the Indian rhino made his public debut at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo on Sunday, Oct. 15.
Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo welcomes new male Indian rhino
6FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: First freeze expected the last weekend of October
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb.
Amid a contentious House Speaker vote, even Don Bacon’s wife is getting pressured
Governor Pillen accepting applications to fill Senator Briese’s legislative seat
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives repeat selections in 2nd round Speaker vote