Adam Sandler coming to Omaha this winter for ‘The I Missed You Tour’

OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - Actor and Comedian Adam Sandler is bringing ‘The I Missed You Tour’ to Omaha this winter.

Sandler is scheduled to perform Tuesday, Dec. 5 at the CHI Health Center. The announcement follows his success of “Adam Sandler LIVE” sold-out shows earlier this year.

Tickets will be available starting with a Live Nation presale beginning Thursday at 12 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the public beginning Friday, Oct. 20 at 12 p.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

