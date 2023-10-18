We are Local
6 First Alert Weather Day: First freeze expected the last weekend of October

By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday, October 28th is a 6 First Alert Weather Day for our first freeze.

6FAWD
6FAWD(wowt)

A system moves in around the middle of the week bringing in rain chances beginning Tuesday night and eventually pulling in colder air from Canada... Initially this system is warm, but around the end of the week as colder air arrives some change over to snow is possible... The potential for snow in the viewing area will be something we monitor for the weekend of the 28th as well.

The cold air arrives as soon as Friday but widespread freezing temperatures likely don’t arrive until Saturday morning. While the Metro is not expecting a hard freeze, temperatures at 28 or below for an extended period, at this point, that will be possible to the N... so think about prepping your home ahead of this cold snap!

Cold to the N
Cold to the N(wowt)
Cold arrives
Cold arrives(wowt)

This is overdue as our first freeze usually occurs around October 14th for Omaha. This first hard freeze usually happening on the 26th.

First freeze
First freeze(wowt)
First hard freeze
First hard freeze(wowt)

This is developing coverage. Stay with 6 Weather for updates.

