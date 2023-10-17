Work begins on new Pottawattamie County health facility

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - City, county, and state officials broke ground at the corner of 5th Avenue and Pearl Street in Council Bluffs on Tuesday, making way for construction to begin on Pottawattamie County’s new public health facility.

“We’re really excited to have a formal location for public health in Pottawattamie County,” planning and development director Matt Wyant said.

The $6.1 million structure will have just under 16,000 square feet of room, which is a major upgrade from the current 1,800 square-foot space the Pottawattamie County Public Health Department currently rents.

The new building will also house the county medical examiner and WIC offices, as well as area health and human services staff, effectively consolidating them into one space.

“What this does is give those employees a central base to work from,” Wyant said.

He said they’ll now be able to provide free vaccines for kids, Title X family planning, and dental screenings all under one roof.

“You can come in, you can fill out your one application, and that one application is going to direct you to a number of services that are available to you versus having to drive to another town or clear across town to another building, set up another appointment at a different time,” Wyant said.

It won’t just serve Pottawattamie County though.

Wyant said, that depending on the programs you’re looking for, they’ll also serve Mills, Fremont, Montgomery, and Union counties.

“We do go to physical locations in those other areas to make sure that we’re getting residents of those areas services that they need.”

State medical director Dr. Robert Kruse said it’s a reflection of what’s happening with state-level services, with the Division of Public Health, Medicaid, and Community Access Division all consolidating under one agency.

“If people need dental services or need specific access to services, then we can leverage our kind of capabilities of resources across the agency and not just be in a siloed Medicaid approach or public health approach, but really an integrative approach of all services going forward.”

Pottawattamie County said a combination of ARPA funds, leftover bond money, some state grants and local gaming revenue is paying for the new building. They said the new building should be finished and open to the public by December 2024.

