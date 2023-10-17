We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Woman enjoys wedding day thanks to experimental breast cancer treatment

Tina Deeg recently enjoyed her wedding day thanks to an experimental breast cancer treatment. (Source: WBAY)
By Emily Roberts and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - It’s been two years since Tina Deeg learned she had stage four metastatic breast cancer.

As the cancer progressed, she found out she would likely lose her hair if she started an aggressive form of chemotherapy, something that was especially worrisome because she was just months from walking down the aisle at her wedding.

“Every woman dreams of styling their hair and having a beautiful dress. I just wanted to have a normal life,” Deeg said.

That’s when she went to the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and joined a groundbreaking clinical trial.

Her oncologist, Dr. Malinda West, said she has been responding very well to immunotherapy and a targeted estrogen blocker.

“She’s had a tremendous response with the tumor-shrinking and I hope that we get to that no evidence of disease timepoint here soon,” West said. “She has had stable side effects that she’s acclimated really well to and don’t impact any of her daily life.”

Deeg has not only responded well to the treatment but she ended up walking down the aisle with a full head of hair, a goal she wasn’t always sure she would be able to reach.

“When I came up from downstairs getting my hair done to look at everything outside … It was everything I ever dreamed of,” Deeg said.

She celebrated her day alongside West who quickly became part of her support team.

“It’s very rewarding. I’m just grateful to be a part of it and to be included,” West said.

According to Deeg, she plans to stay on the treatment plan for as long as it keeps working.

She encourages anyone struggling with their treatment options to advocate for themselves.

Copyright 2023 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Health officials warn against rare rabies case in Omaha
Laron Hodges, left; and Lamar Nedd
Woman to face charges in two Douglas County homicides, attempted murder of third man
Sarpy County body transport employee arrested, fired after life-sized doll tampered with at scene
Omaha Police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed Sunday evening.
Omaha Police investigating convenience store robbery
Council Bluffs Police needs your help finding a missing woman.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing woman found

Latest News

Baldwin was pointing a gun at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a rehearsal when the gun...
Prosecutors seeking to recharge actor Alec Baldwin in fatal shooting on movie set
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said the Bachman warbler is among 21 species now considered...
Songbird once found in southeast US among 21 species delisted from Endangered Species Act
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Blast kills hundreds at Gaza hospital; Hamas and Israel trade blame, as Biden heads to Mideast
Police in China Grove said the body of 34-year-old Robert Paul Owens was found near an...
Groundskeeper mows around dead body thinking it was Halloween prop, police and family say