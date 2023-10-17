Two men, four juveniles arrested in Omaha vehicle theft investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men and four juveniles were arrested in Omaha during an investigation into a pair of stolen vehicles Tuesday.

Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call of a stolen vehicle in progress near 108th and Ida Street.

Upon arrival, deputies saw six people fleeing from two stolen cars. Coordination between DCSO, Omaha Police, and the OPD helicopter during the pursuit resulted in all six suspects being detained.

The two adults involved were Elijah J. Scott-Goods, 31, and Marcus G. Cooper, 26.

Scott-Goods and the four juveniles were all charged with one count of theft by receiving $5,000-plus. Cooper received that charge, plus multiple firearms and drug charges after a search of his person revealed a defaced gun and narcotics.

Scott-Goods and Cooper were taken to the Douglas County Department of Corrections while the four juveniles were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center.

Deputies returned the two stolen vehicles to their respective owners.

