Two injured in northeast Lincoln officer-involved shooting

Lincoln Police at eh Express Arrow Bus Depot very early Tuesday morning after an...
Lincoln Police at eh Express Arrow Bus Depot very early Tuesday morning after an officer-involved shooting.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:34 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people, including a Lincoln Police officer, have been hospitalized overnight with non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing and shooting incident at a northeast Lincoln bus depot.

Authorities were called to Express Arrow Bus Depot near 52nd and Superior just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 15 minutes after responding to another call at the same location.

A man aboard a bus stabbed an officer, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department. The injured officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lincoln Police said a second LPD officer on the bus shot the suspect, who was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD will release more information about the shooting at a press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This incident marks the second officer-involved shooting for Lincoln Police this year. Back in May, a man died from his injuries after being shot by officers. Authorities said that the man who died had pointed a gun at police before he was shot.

