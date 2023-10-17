Two injured in northeast Lincoln officer-involved shooting

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two people, including a Lincoln Police officer, have been hospitalized overnight with non-life-threatening injuries in a stabbing and shooting incident at a northeast Lincoln bus depot.

Authorities were called to Express Arrow Bus Depot near 52nd and Superior just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 15 minutes after responding to another call at the same location.

A man aboard a bus stabbed an officer, according to a press release from the Lincoln Police Department. The injured officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Lincoln Police said a second LPD officer on the bus shot the suspect, who was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD will release more information about the shooting at a press conference scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

This incident marks the second officer-involved shooting for Lincoln Police this year. Back in May, a man died from his injuries after being shot by officers. Authorities said that the man who died had pointed a gun at police before he was shot.

