We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Nebraska State Patrol arrests Valley County sheriff

NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.
NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.(Hall County Department of Corrections)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested the Valley County Sheriff following a months-long investigation.

On Tuesday afternoon, NSP investigators arrested Casey Hurlburt for fraudulent insurance acts, a Class IV Felony.

NSP has been assisted in this investigation by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. Hurlburt was lodged in Hall County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raccoon
Health officials warn against rare rabies case in Omaha
Laron Hodges, left; and Lamar Nedd
Woman to face charges in two Douglas County homicides, attempted murder of third man
Sarpy County body transport employee arrested, fired after life-sized doll tampered with at scene
Omaha Police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed Sunday evening.
Omaha Police investigating convenience store robbery
Council Bluffs Police needs your help finding a missing woman.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing woman found

Latest News

Workers toil to clear cars that derailed in an accident over Interstate 25 northbound, Monday,...
Broken rail caused Colorado train derailment that collapsed bridge, preliminary findings show
Jim Jordan lost the first round of voting to become the new Speaker of the House in Washington...
Jim Jordan loses first House Speaker vote
The Nebraska DHHS announced on Tuesday, Oct. 17, that it has completed the final draft of the...
Public invited to share input on Nebraska’s controversial ‘Let Them Grow Act’
Darryl Johnson was arrested and his daughter was found safe after a shooting on Mother's Day in...
Man accused of Mother’s Day shootings in Omaha pleads ‘no contest’