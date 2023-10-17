Sharp customers catch Omaha utilities scam before falling victim

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Fishing doesn’t just happen in a lake, but on the phone as well.

The Chaloupkas say a scammer cast a threat their way.

“He told me, ‘You are two months behind on your payment and we’re going to shut you down unless you make a payment over the phone,’” Steve Chaloupka said.

The caller claims the electric bill, due to Omaha Public Power District, is past due. But the couple has their latest statement in hand.

“We pay online, so it automatically comes out of our bank account,” Denise Chaloupka said. “I knew as soon as he told me [about the scam] that it wasn’t real, but it’s important to always make sure your payment is made.”

So, Steve went on the offensive and baited the scammer.

“[I asked], ‘If this is OPPD, you should have all my information up on the screen, so what’s my account number?’” Steve said. “They hung up.”

The scam artists aren’t just trying to trick you into paying a bill you don’t owe by threatening to turn off the power without notice, something OPPD says it would never do, but they’re also trying to fool customers into scanning a QR code, which could give them access personal information.

OPPD says the scam is growing with high-tech approaches.

“We’re hearing more and more reports of it and they use technology to their advantage,” said Jodi Baker with OPPD. “They might send you a QR code that they want you to click on and respond through payment, so always be on the lookout for text messages, QR codes, and phone calls.”

Steve says his caller ID showed OPPD, but the retired phone tech recognized the spoofing attempt.

“They can go through a website, they’re probably making an internet call from some other country,” Steve said. “It pops up on my phone as a legitimate OPPD call and it’s not.”

OPPD tells 6 News that so far in October, 19 customers have reported scam calls.

