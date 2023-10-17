Three Huskers awarded Blackshirts

We are Local
Nebraska senior defensive back Phalen Sanford started his career at Hastings College.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three additional Nebraska football players received Blackshirts, according to defensive coordinator Tony White. Nick Henrich, Phalen Sanford, and Jimari Butler joined the previous 11 recipients following the Huskers’ 20-7 win over Illinois.

Sanford, a native of Benkelman, Nebraska, joins the Blackshirt brotherhood after contributing mostly on special teams early in his Nebraska career. Sanford is a senior defensive back who made his first career start against the Fighting Illini. He was elevated on the depth chart following an injury to DeShon Singleton.

“There’s no other person who deserves it more,” defensive back Isaac Gifford said about Sanford.

Sanford has 34 tackles over his Nebraska career with two forced fumbles.

