Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Patchy frosty turning into a warmer afternoon
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another chilly morning out the door with 30s and 40s to get your started. There could be a little patchy frost and fog out there as well but the morning sunshine will burn that off quickly. We’re heading into the lower 70s for a high with a light south breeze this afternoon.
Later tonight into Wednesday morning a cold front will move through. Nothing frigid is expected behind this one but it will bring a chance of a few very light and spotty showers by the morning drive Wednesday.
Overall there will be a few showers in the morning then a few more possible by late in the day.
It will also be a windy day Wednesday with gusts to 30 mph easily in the afternoon and few gusts to 40 mph possible in the viewing area.
Behind the front we’ll only lose a few degrees Wednesday & Thursday so it will still feel great each afternoon.
