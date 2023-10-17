Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Patchy frosty turning into a warmer afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another chilly morning out the door with 30s and 40s to get your started. There could be a little patchy frost and fog out there as well but the morning sunshine will burn that off quickly. We’re heading into the lower 70s for a high with a light south breeze this afternoon.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

Later tonight into Wednesday morning a cold front will move through. Nothing frigid is expected behind this one but it will bring a chance of a few very light and spotty showers by the morning drive Wednesday.

Cold Front (WOWT)

Overall there will be a few showers in the morning then a few more possible by late in the day.

Rain Chances (WOWT)

It will also be a windy day Wednesday with gusts to 30 mph easily in the afternoon and few gusts to 40 mph possible in the viewing area.

Wednesday Wind (WOWT)

Behind the front we’ll only lose a few degrees Wednesday & Thursday so it will still feel great each afternoon.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

