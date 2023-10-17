Public invited to share input on Nebraska’s controversial ‘Let Them Grow Act’

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is ready to hear the public’s opinion on the state’s trans care and abortion bill.

The department announced in a press release Tuesday that it has completed the final draft of the highly-debated LB 574, commonly known as the Let Them Grow Act.

The bill includes restrictions on gender-affirming care for minors and a 12-week abortion ban.

A public hearing regarding LB 574 will be held Nov. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Lancaster Event Center in Lincoln.

Nebraska DHHS said that it wants feedback on the regulations in the bill from “all stakeholders, including medical experts and individuals with lived experience.”

Due to the amount of public presence expected at the hearing, the department strongly encourages attendees to bring a written copy of all oral comments.

Anyone wishing to provide comment without attending or speaking at the hearing can do so via mail, email, or fax as long as it is submitted no later than 11:59 p.m. on the day of the hearing.

To provide written comments, use one of these Nebraska DHHS contacts:

Mail : DHHS Legal Services, PO Box 95026, Lincoln, NE, 68509

Email : dhhs.regulations@nebraska.gov

Fax: 402-742-2382

