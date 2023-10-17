We are Local
Omaha Public Schools ready to accept superintendent applications

On Monday night, the OPS board approved the proposed "Profile of a Superintendent" in a 7-2 vote.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools, the largest school district in the state, is one step further in the process of finding its next head role: superintendent.

On Monday night, the board approved the proposed “Profile of a Superintendent” via a 7-2 vote.

It comes after months of surveys, forums, and meetings.

The board engaged in a healthy discussion on the topic during Monday’s meeting, where they discussed data that was gathered from parents, students, teachers, and other community members.

The firm aiding OPS in the search, GRRecruiting, presented the data and pointed out what was most important to community members.

“All the way through, it appears the data was consistent, what we saw in May is similar with a few minor changes and adjustments through September and October,” said the firm at one point.

All the data gathered helped the firm build a superintend profile; which is essentially the job listing.

“Everything we’ve gathered is all so we can build a profile, not only so that our community can have input and see what we want to have in the next superintendent, but it also helps this gentleman that might get 150 apply to the job, they’re able to look at the profile we’ve made and narrow it down o people that seriously encompass these traits,” said board member Tracy Casady during the discussion.

Some board members shared concerns that the profile wasn’t enough during Monday’s meeting.

“What we are looking for is frankly not on this list,” said board member Jane Erdenberger. “There are a number of things that are not on this list that we asked people to come and take time out of their schedules to say what they thought was important”

Others said the profile is simply a first step.

“We’ll get to the point where we are doing interviews and ask the candidates questions, interact with them and ask about specific traits and feedbacks that are important to us as well, even though they may not have been in the profile,” said OPS Board President Spencer Head.

Board members agreed to add a trait to the list; one that makes it clear they’re seeking a candidate who’s committed long-term.

After more than an hour of discussion, the profile was approved, meaning the job listing for the new superintendent of Omaha Public Schools will be officially posted later this week.

