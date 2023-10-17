We are Local
No. 2 Nebraska volleyball staying focused on Northwestern, not looking ahead to No. 1 Wisconsin on Saturday

Cook is keeping Huskers focused on next match with Northwestern, not looking ahead to...
Cook is keeping Huskers focused on next match with Northwestern, not looking ahead to Saturday's battle with No. 1 Wisconsin.(Grace Boyles)
By Grace Boyles
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lincoln, Neb. (WOWT) - Four days out from the Huskers’ home matchup with top-ranked Wisconsin, Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook kept his weekly press conference centered on the Huskers’ Wednesday night match at Northwestern. After taking Nebraska to five sets last year and this year featuring the Big Ten’s fourth-best player in kills per set in outside hitter Julia Sangiacomo, the Wildcats have the Huskers’ full attention.

“We have our hands full without worrying about this weekend,” said Cook. “We’re not getting caught up in anything else. That’s how we roll.”

Despite being 9-9, Northwestern is on the upswing, having beaten then-ranked No. Purdue at the beginning of the month and taking Minnesota to five sets on the road on Sunday. While the Huskers remain undefeated (17-0) and are coming off a weekend of sweeps at home, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement, especially on the road. Nebraska has dropped four sets in their last four away games which is more than the Huskers dropped in their first 11 matches.

“We’ve got to find a way on the road to keep our focus, our consistency, and play a good, solid match for two-and-a-half, three hours. Whatever it takes.”

Nebraska and Northwestern face off Wednesday at 7 p.m. CT on BTN+.

