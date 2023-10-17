New North Omaha greenhouse to offer unique opportunities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Light pours into the Highlander Accelerator’s 65,000 square-foot greenhouse, and soon people and produce will too.

North Omaha-based nonprofit No More Empty Pots will soon occupy the space and collaborate with another non-profit Seventy-Five North.

Both organizations work to eliminate poverty and end hunger. The greenhouse is set to open later this year, with the grand opening Dec. 8.

The two organizations will offer a list of new amenities to the community that are both functional and educational.

“To bring the neighborhood amenities and something as large and as grand as this greenhouse is something that’s very unique for the North Omaha community,” said Jimmi Watts with 75 North.

Nancy Williams with the North Omaha-based No More Empty Pots told 6 News she’s excited to share it with the community.

“I have promised kale smoothies for some students who have said they didn’t like kale but they’re willing to try some kale smoothies,” said Williams.

Watts and Williams offered 6 News a tour of the space.

“There are two greenhouses. That is the north greenhouse, and this is the south greenhouse,” said Williams as she gave 6 News a tour. “On this north side, we’ll have traditional soil benches, and the pots will have soil in them. But on this side, as you can see by these circles that are laid out here, we’ll have hydroponic units. And on this side, we’ll have vertical grow spaces.”

Produce grown in the greenhouse will be sold downstairs. Anyone can purchase from the “micro-market,” and they’ll accept traditional forms of payment, such as cash and card, along with SNAP benefits. Williams said they’re working on accepting WIC and other forms of donation-based payments.

On the second level, a science lab will welcome learners interested in food-based science. Lessons will include how to test the nutrition of food and how to extract dyes for art.

Down the hall, there’s a commercial kitchen for cooking classes from prenatal to senior diets. The center will also offer virtual, interactive classes.

75 North works with local schools and plans to bring students in. Watts said life-long lessons can be learned in the process of growing.

“I think persistence. This isn’t something that’s always easy and so getting kids interested in something and learning life skills,” said Watts.

“I love to see the look on kids’ faces when they see something start from a seed, turn into a plant, and then they get a chance to eat it,” said Williams.

For now, construction will continue, then plants will grow, and soon people will have a new greenhouse in their community.

