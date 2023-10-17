Man accused of Mother’s Day shootings in Omaha pleads ‘no contest’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a Mother’s Day shooting changed his plea in court last week.

After initially pleading not guilty to a litany of charges, Daryl Johnson, 48, pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree assault and one count each of attempted use of and prohibited possession of a deadly weapon.

Daryl Johnson, 48 (Omaha Police Department)

Police say Johnson went to a home near 36th and Parker Street on the morning of Mother’s Day and shot two women before leaving with his daughter.

Johnson was arrested nearby later that afternoon and his daughter was found safe in the area of 94th and Blair High Road.

