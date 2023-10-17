We are Local
Man accused of Mother’s Day shootings in Omaha pleads ‘no contest’

Darryl Johnson was arrested and his daughter was found safe after a shooting on Mother's Day in...
Darryl Johnson was arrested and his daughter was found safe after a shooting on Mother's Day in Omaha.(Storyblocks)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The suspect in a Mother’s Day shooting changed his plea in court last week.

After initially pleading not guilty to a litany of charges, Daryl Johnson, 48, pleaded no contest to two counts of first-degree assault and one count each of attempted use of and prohibited possession of a deadly weapon.

Daryl Johnson, 48
Daryl Johnson, 48(Omaha Police Department)

Police say Johnson went to a home near 36th and Parker Street on the morning of Mother’s Day and shot two women before leaving with his daughter.

Johnson was arrested nearby later that afternoon and his daughter was found safe in the area of 94th and Blair High Road.

