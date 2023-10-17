We are Local
Lincoln Airport sheds light on why Red Way hasn’t issued refunds to customers

The Lincoln Airport Authority is hoping to clear up statements they say Red Way customer service has made to people regarding their involvement.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With hundreds of Red Way customers still waiting for refunds after the charter airline ceased operations unexpectedly, the Lincoln Airport Authority is hoping to clear up statements they say Red Way customer service has made to people regarding their involvement.

“The Lincoln Airport Authority has been informed that Fly Next, LLC (dba Red Way) officials are stating the remaining customer refunds are suspended due to money owed by the Lincoln Airport and municipalities,” John Olsson, chair of the Airport Authority Board, said in part of a statement to 10/11.

In a phone call with 10/11, David Haring, Executive Director of the Airport, said Red Way has communicated they won’t be making the roughly 600 or so refunds until the Airport and county provides the final installment of ARPA money contractually owed to Red Way. Haring said that’s about $700,000 out of the total $3 million originally allocated to Red Way to operate in Lincoln.

Haring said the airport won’t be making that final payment until they get the results of their own, comprehensive audit that’s independent of the audit currently being done by Nebraska’s State Auditor, Mike Foley. The airport said they expect their audit to be completed soon.

However, Haring said he couldn’t comment on whether the completion of that audit, and the potential payment of the roughly $700,000 would lead to Red Way issuing the refunds to customers. He said that money is separate from money collected by customers for cancelled flights.

“We have never possessed, had access to or received any passenger revenue,” Haring said.

In the statement from Olsson, he said U.S. Department of Transportation regulations mandate that airline companies like Red Way are supposed to keep customer money in a protected account until a flight happens.

“They must have a surety agreement, such as a bond and most usually an escrow account at a bank to hold that money until the flight operates. Neither the Lincoln Airport nor any other airport has access to these escrow funds. That agreement exists solely between the customer and the charter operator.”

The airport couldn’t comment on whether Red Way followed those regulations or provide information on when or if customers could get refunded by Red Way.

10/11 still has not received any response to request for comment from Red Way CEO, Nick Wangler.

Olsson acknowledged the situation is frustrating for everyone involved and offered the following advice for Red Way customers who have still not received a full refund:

A Lincoln-based flight service came to a screeching halt this summer. Almost two months later, and there are still hundreds of people waiting for refunds.

