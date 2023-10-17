We are Local
Later frost means a longer allergy season in Omaha

By Jade Steffens
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a summer of record-breaking heat, the above-average temperatures continue into the season of fall. In fact, the average amount of freeze-free fall days has increased by 13 days between 1970 and 2022.

More freeze-free days each year gives plants more time to grow, releasing allergy-inducing pollen later in the fall and earlier in the spring. About one quarter of adults and one fifth of children suffer seasonal allergies.

Ragweed is the main cause of fall allergies, with one single plant producing up to one billion pollen grains that are carried by the wind. Ragweed pollen typically peaks in September and lasts into October, but the growing season may extended with warmer fall temperatures.

So far this season, the area has only seen patchy frost, with low chances of frost occurring through the next week.

The average first frost, meaning the daily low drops to 36° or lower, typically happens during the first week of October.

The average first freeze, when the temperature drops below 32°, is around mid-October.

Typically, the first hard freeze happens around late October in Omaha. This happens when the temperature drops to 28°.

