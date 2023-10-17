Former Kingsley police chief pleads guilty after being accused of stalking ex-girlfriend

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - A former northwest Iowa police chief accused of using police resources to stalk his ex-girlfriend has reached a plea agreement.

Online court documents show 55-year-old James Dunn, the former police chief for Kingsley, has agreed to plead guilty to 9 of his 19 charges. Documents show Dunn is pleading guilty to 6 felony counts of unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data and 3 misdemeanor counts of misconduct in office. Dunn faces up to five years in prison for each felony and up to 1 year for each misdemeanor.

As part of Dunn’s plea agreement, 1 count of unauthorized dissemination of intelligence data, 6 counts of unauthorized dissemination of criminal history and 2 counts of stalking were all dropped. Dunn is expected back in court on Nov. 3, 2023, to receive his sentencing.

The former police chief was accused of using privileged law enforcement data to obtain information about the woman he had previously been in a relationship with, her current boyfriend and the boyfriend’s roommate.

Court documents state Dunn was in a romantic relationship with a woman for about a year and a half that ended in November 2022. Documents state the woman ended the relationship with Dunn.

In January 2023, Dunn learned the woman was in a new relationship. Then in February 2023, authorities say Dunn searched for the woman in Hinton, where the man she was now dating lived. Eventually, documents say Dunn located the woman’s vehicle outside a house in Hinton, the house where the woman’s new boyfriend lived. It was after this that authorities say Dunn started using his position as police chief to obtain information about his ex-girlfriend, her boyfriend and the boyfriend’s roommate.

On Feb. 3, 2023, authorities say the woman asked Dunn to not contact her, her friends or her family. Then on Feb. 6, Dunn allegedly sent what was described as “alarming and concerning” letters to the woman’s boyfriend and his roommate. On Feb. 7, the woman reportedly reached out to Dunn and again asked him not to contact her, her friends or her family. Then on Feb. 12, Dunn reportedly contacted the woman’s mother and said her daughter’s new boyfriend had a criminal history and was on probation.

The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation says on Feb. 13, 2023, the Hinton Police Department asked them to investigate “a potential criminal matter that involved Kingsley Police Chief James Dunn.” On Feb. 15, Dunn was arrested at his Kingsley residence and booked into the Plymouth County Jail.

Dunn was originally scheduled to have his jury trial on July 11, 2023, after plea negotiations fell through back in April 2023. That trial was continued several times until a plea agreement was filed on Oct. 13, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.