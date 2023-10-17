Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Windy Wednesday with a few showers

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday has been beautiful and likely will wind up being one of the nicest days of the week! A system moves in Wednesday, carrying a cold front, that will bring in changes for the day and Thursday.

We’ll start with breezy conditions and temperatures in the 50s out the door... along with this expect cloudier skies and a few early showers. These will not amount to much but the chance is there through the morning commute.

Wednesday AM (wowt)

The clouds break around midday and that will help us warm to the mid 60s to low 70s, 68 for the Metro. Clouds increase after that and another round of showers arrives late afternoon through the evening. Once again very spotty and light.

Wednesday PM (wowt)

Winds also pick up in the afternoon with gusts as high as the mid 30s for Omaha, up to 40 mph for parts of E Nebraska.

Wind forecast (wowt)

We’ll stay breezy and cool Thursday with some lingering AM showers possible over W Iowa. The afternoon brings some sun. Sunny skies stick around Friday with highs back to the 70s! Saturday is the nicest day of the weekend with sun and 60s. Evening t-showers are possible Sunday.

The next system to watch is here mid to late next week... this brings rain chances and eventually pulls in cold air from Canada! This really looks to settle in by Friday night and should continue to impact the region into early next week. This will be a time to look out for our first freeze of the season. Likely not a hard freeze.

Cold to the N (wowt)

Cold arrives (wowt)

