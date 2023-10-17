Council Bluffs exploring solutions for disposal of e-cigs, vapes

COUNCIL BLUFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The City of Council Bluffs is teaming up with a DEA program to get rid of something they believe a lot of people are just throwing in the trash.

A local prevention counselor was talking to students about the dangers of vaping when she discovered another danger.

“Somehow, we got to talking about the disposal of vapes in this committee and we found this poster from the FDA,” said Lorelle Mueting with Heartland Family Services.

The poster lists the best ways to dispose of vapes and their liquid waste.

It suggests turning off the device and removing the rechargeable battery before throwing it away. It also says not to throw the batteries in the trash, and instead keep them in a separate container for hazardous waste.

“I mean, who’s doing that?” Mueting said.

Mueting believes most people are just throwing them in the trash. The Council Bluffs Recycling Center won’t accept them either because the device carries multiple hazards.

“They can’t go into the normal recycling because they have a lithium battery in them,” said Tony Fiala, the Council Bluffs Solid Waste Management Superintendent. “Also, the nicotine is hazardous waste.”

Fiala explained that lithium batteries can break open and start fires that are tough to put out. The potential damage of those fires is a great risk for recycling centers like this one.

“Right now, there’s not a really good solution for disposal on these devices, unfortunately,” Fiala said. “It’s a booming industry that the disposal sites haven’t really caught up to.”

But Council Bluffs is catching up fast.

Later this month, city officials will accept e-cigarettes in the first of the DEA’s twice-yearly “Prescription Drug Take Back Day.”

The event will take place at Walgreens on East Broadway later this month, where people can turn in their vapes to be disassembled and safely disposed of.

“This is a great program for the community for both the disposal side of things and also the protection of the environment and the collection workers due to that lithium battery hazard,” Fiala said.

Meanwhile, Council Bluffs officials are working to come up with a more permanent solution, but Mueting believes the companies who sell these devices should provide a way to deal with the waste.

“These companies have to come up with a way to dispose of these on their dime, not someone else’s,” Mueting said. “That’s the problem. We’re spending our time and our limited resources trying to figure out how to dispose of these safely while they’re making lots more money selling these products.”

The Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Walgreens at 535 E. Broadway in Council Bluffs.

On the other side of the Missouri River, there’s a solution for Nebraskans, too.

Under The Sink accepts e-cigarettes and will properly dispose of them. Their facility is located at 45001 S. 120th St. in Omaha.

