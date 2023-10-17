We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Britney Spears recalls feeling like ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship in new memoir

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.(Source: ZUMA/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In her forthcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears describes her 13-year conservatorship by saying, “I felt like a ‘child robot.’”

The conservatorship ended in November of 2021, giving Spears back power over her financial and medical decisions.

In an interview with People magazine, the 41-year-old singer talked about feeling ready to open up about her life story.

People also shared some excerpts from the book.

In one section, Spears writes, “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself.”

“The Woman in Me” is due out on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laron Hodges, left; and Lamar Nedd
Woman to face charges in two Douglas County homicides, attempted murder of third man
Raccoon
Health officials warn against rare rabies case in Omaha
Sarpy County body transport employee arrested, fired after life-sized doll tampered with at scene
Omaha Police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed Sunday evening.
Omaha Police investigating convenience store robbery
Council Bluffs Police needs your help finding a missing woman.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing woman found

Latest News

FILE - Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, returns to the House Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in...
LIVE: Jim Jordan fails to win House speakership on first ballot as GOP holdouts deny him a majority
Man tied to Omaha officer-involved shooting back in court on firearms charge
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Death toll in Gaza City hospital blast rises to at least 500, health ministry says
Organizers of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time