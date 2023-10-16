Woman to face charges in two Douglas County homicides, attempted murder of third man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Monday afternoon they have arrested a woman they believe is connected to the murder of two men and the shooting of another in Douglas County.

“Had she been successful in actually killing her third victim, (she) would have easily met the definition of a serial killer, and arguably may today given the fact-pattern at hand,” they said at the news conference.

The arrest connects the death of Lamar Nedd, found dead near 72nd Street and Rainwood Road in August 2022; and the death of Laron Hodges, whose body was found concealed in a vehicle at an impound lot in March.

Laron Hodges, left; and Lamar Nedd (Courtesy photos)

Erika Mims is facing 11 felonies, authorities said during Monday’s news conference. Those charges include two counts of first-degree murder, and two counts of tampering with evidence. She is also being charged in with the attempted homicide of a man who was shot in May.

Erika Mims (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Officials said was already in custody having been arrested and held on a stand-alone gun charge: felon in possession of a weapon. She was held on a $250,000 bond.

“In more and more communities across the nation, that would not be possible. This gun charge would be considered a non-violent crime and she would have to be released. Luckily in Nebraska we have the tools that not only allowed us to keep her custody on bond, but allowed us to continue with the investigation without witness tampering and evidence being destroyed and bring justice to these families.”

They said she also knew all the victims; they weren’t random killings.

“We believe the motivation was money,” noting that it was believed to be about money they had on their person.

Anyone with any further information about any of these incidents is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

The Omaha Police Department and the Douglas County Attorney’s Office assisted in this investigation.

