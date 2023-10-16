We are Local
Temperatures drop into the 30s Monday morning

By Jade Steffens
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures across the metro were pretty chilly Monday morning, dropping into the 30s across the viewing area and hitting 34° in the Omaha metro.

Low Temperatures This Morning
Low Temperatures This Morning(WOWT)

Lows will also be pretty cool Tuesday morning as well. Don’t expect the whole day or even week to be chilly, though. Highs will reach the 60s on Monday and 70s on Tuesday. Lows will stay above 40° through the rest of the week after Tuesday.

Tonight's Forecast Low
Tonight's Forecast Low(WOWT)
Frost/Freeze Forecast
Frost/Freeze Forecast(WOWT)

The average first frost, meaning the daily low drops to 36° or lower, typically happens during the first week of October. The record for the earliest first frost was set on September 3rd, 1974 with a low of 34°.

Average First Frost
Average First Frost(WOWT)

The average first freeze, when the temperature drops below 32°, is around mid-October. The earliest first freeze happened September 18th, 1901.

Average First Freeze
Average First Freeze(WOWT)

Typically, the first hard freeze happens around late October in Omaha. This happens when the temperature drops to 28°. The earliest hard freeze happened on September 28th, 1984.

Average First Hard Freeze
Average First Hard Freeze(WOWT)

Topography, elevation, wind, moisture and other factors may impact the chance of dropping to these temperatures on a local scale.

