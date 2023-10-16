We are Local
Sen. Joni Ernst pushes against Hamas following trip to Middle East

By Conner Hendricks
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst saw the war in the Middle East break out on a recent visit. She was part of a bicameral Congressional Delegation to the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, and Israel After Hamas had first attacked, she met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and heard stories about Hamas’ brutal acts.

“Israel is intent on destroying Hamas, as they should. Israel will never be safe until Hamas is destroyed,” Ernst said.

Ernst says hearing stories of Hamas’ attacks will stick around in her memory for some time.

“You can’t not feel such an overwhelming sadness for all of these families and for our our Jewish friends in Israel. It’s something I think will stick with many of us for a very long time,” Ernst said.

Right now, at least 13 Americans are unaccounted for. Ernst says she’s been in contact with military leaders.

“So they are working on plans with the Israelis. That, of course, cannot be disclosed to the public, but I just impressed upon him how important it was that we get these hostages back as soon as possible. Many of them are critically wounded, they need treatment, and their families need some closure,” Ernst said.

Congress has been stalled for nearly two weeks since Kevin McCarthy’s ouster as Speaker of the House. No aid to Israel can be sent until a new speaker is elected and the House resumes normal business. Ernst says her bipartisan trip shows lawmakers can come together, and the House should take notice.

“There are a number of things we do agree upon so I’m just hoping that in the House of Representatives, we have members that will come together, see the greater need for the nation, and elect a speaker of the House,” Ernst said.

New reporting says Iranian leaders may not have had notice of Hamas’ attack and were in fact surprised by it.

“Iran may have not known when it was going to happen, but 93 percent of the funding that Hamas uses comes directly from Iran. Iran transfers weapons to Hamas, so while they may not have spearheaded it, they most certainly enabled it, Ernst said.

Ernst says she’s pushing the White House to reverse course on unfreezing Iranian assets.

