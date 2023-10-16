Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A bit frosty before the sunshine returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll step out the door to some chilly air with a little patchy frost for some of us. The good news is that the sunshine will return and warm us quickly and much more than anything we saw over the weekend.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Not too much to worry about today with the sunshine and a bit of a northwest breeze to keep the air moving a bit. Later tonight I do expect the temperatures to drop again leading to some patchy frost potential in the area. Nothing widespread is likely and if you can keep your plants alive past Tuesday morning, they’ll likely last at least another week.

Tuesday AM Lows (WOWT)

With a southwest wind in the forecast Tuesday, we should be able to rebound even more by the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s are likely for most of us.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The next chance of any showers will be during the day Wednesday. I don’t expect anything all that widespread or heavy but there will be some moving from northwest to southeast through the area. You’ll be lucky to get a tenth of an inch out of this one.

