Rep. Mike Flood speaks on finding a new speaker

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - As of Monday night the House of Representatives is still without a full-time speaker.

One of the Republicans whose support will be critical when electing a new speaker of the house is Nebraska First District Congressman Mike Flood of Norfolk.

KTIV’s Clayton Anderson spoke one-on-one with Congressman Flood Monday afternoon about the race to pick a new speaker and the impact the delay is having on the country.

Clayton: Congressman Flood, thanks for joining us. First off, do you support Representative Jim Jordan to be the next speaker?

Flood: Yes, I supported Jim last Friday. I support him to be the next Speaker of the US House. It’s time for us to unite as a party come together. We cannot afford further delays. There’s important business to be done out here to keep America moving forward, and it’s time to get the show on the road.

Clayton: What impacts would your constituents in northeast Nebraska feel if a speaker is not elected, expediently would the Farm Bill money to Israel and passing the budget to avoid a government shutdown be affected?

Flood: You’re right, we have less than 45 days now to get the government funded before the continuing resolution runs out. That means we need to get a farm bill done. We need to make sure the nation’s national defense budget is authorized. We have a really dangerous situation right now. Our friends and allies Israel now beginning to ground phase of their efforts in the Gaza Strip. There are so many pressing issues that we have the need to get tackled. That’s why it’s important to get a speaker named and get back to business.

Clayton: Are you hopeful that something can be done by the end of this week?

Flood: Absolutely. I’m hoping it’s done tomorrow. I’m hearing that a number of members who had reservations last Friday have decided to support Jim Jordan. You know, Kevin McCarthy is supporting Jim Jordan. Kevin McCarthy says we’re going to get this done. So you know, when people like that work on the phones, we’re going to get there. This should have never happened in the first place. But the fact that it did happen is something we can’t change. Now. We just need to we need to pick a speaker and move on.

