One Omaha accepting applications for mini-grant program

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - People hoping to get community-based projects up and running in Omaha will soon get some help from a metro nonprofit.

One Omaha is offering mini-grants of $500 or $1,000 to help support positive change in neighborhoods. Applications are being accepted beginning Monday.

“Folks who could apply for this grant is anybody that’s doing any kind of project that is bringing people together to build a stronger neighborhood,” said One Omaha Engagement Manager Alex O’Hanlon.

To be eligible, groups must have at least three members that are based in Omaha, and led by someone who lives in the neighborhood where they want to do the project.

“It’s geared towards folks who maybe haven’t done a lot of grant writing in the past so it’s a simple process,” O’Hanlon said. “The number one thing is just show us how your project is going to be impactful and who is going to be involved.”

The Healing Roots African Diaspora in North Omaha received a mini-grant in 2020. Years later, the garden is still thriving.

“It helped to not only get it off the ground but to keep it going, so to keep the space, the garden activated really,” said Clarice Dombeck with Healing Roots.

Dombeck says not only did the community benefit from the mini-grant, but she did also.

Dombeck said, “That was one of the grants that really helped me get my foot in the door and build confidence around the grant writing process.”

One Omaha is hosting an online grant writing seminar on Wednesday, October 18th, 2023.

People who are interested can register at oneomaha.org.

The deadline for submissions is November 19th.

