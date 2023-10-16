Omaha Police investigating convenience store robbery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating after a convenience store was robbed Sunday evening.

OPD tells 6 News officers were called to the Mega Saver near 24th and Q Streets around 6:45 p.m. An employee told officers the suspect entered the store and asked her to make change from a bill. When she opened the register, he reached in and started taking an undetermined amount of cash. He then brandished a handgun and told the employee to back up before leaving on foot to the north.

The suspect was described as a mixed-race or Hispanic male, about 5′6″, 170 pounds, wearing a gray hoodie, dark pants and a ski mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling (402) 444-STOP or submitting a tip online.

