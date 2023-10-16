Matt Rhule gives update ahead of Northwestern vs. Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Coach Rhule is back at the mic Monday as the Huskers prepare to take on the Wildcats this weekend.

The Huskers head coach is addressing reporters ahead of Saturday’s game against the Northwestern. Nebraska (3-3) is coming off of a bye week after defeating Illinois 20-7 on Friday, Oct. 6.

Nebraska will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Memorial Stadium during Saturday’s contest, which is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. in Lincoln. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten network.

Also on Monday, the Huskers announced that the Homecoming game against Purdue on Saturday Oct. 28 will be televised on Fox Sports 1. That game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. as well.

