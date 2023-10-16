We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Matt Rhule gives update ahead of Northwestern vs. Nebraska

(File photo)
(File photo)
By Clayton Collier
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Coach Rhule is back at the mic Monday as the Huskers prepare to take on the Wildcats this weekend.

The Huskers head coach is addressing reporters ahead of Saturday’s game against the Northwestern. Nebraska (3-3) is coming off of a bye week after defeating Illinois 20-7 on Friday, Oct. 6.

Nebraska will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of Memorial Stadium during Saturday’s contest, which is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 p.m. in Lincoln. The game will be broadcast on the Big Ten network.

RELATED: Nebraska Regents green light Memorial Stadium renovation plan

Also on Monday, the Huskers announced that the Homecoming game against Purdue on Saturday Oct. 28 will be televised on Fox Sports 1. That game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 Sports for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Council Bluffs Police needs your help finding a missing woman.
Council Bluffs Police: Missing woman found
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Two people in Omaha were arrested for mail theft.
Two arrested on charges of mail theft, forgery in Omaha
Sarpy County body transport employee arrested, fired after life-sized doll tampered with at scene
Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis stopped in Council Bluffs, Iowa Saturday.
DeSantis talks Israel, southern border during Council Bluffs visit

Latest News

Nebraska wide receiver Marcus Washington (13) is helped off the field after being injured on a...
How Nebraska football plans to move forward after latest injury at wide receiver
Nebraska women's gymnast Csenge Backsay will be representing her home nation of Hungary at the...
Husker women's gymnast qualifies for 2024 Paris Olympics
Husker gymnast to represent Hungary in 2024 Olympics
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Bye Week Press Conference (10/10/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Bye Week Press Conference (10/10/23)