Man tied to Omaha officer-involved shooting pleads guilty to unrelated charges

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One of the men arrested in an officer-involved shooting earlier this month was arraigned Monday on several prior misdemeanor charges, some dating back to 2012.

6 News has learned Patrick Wright, 39, is set to appear in court again Tuesday morning to face charges related to the shooting.

On Monday, Wright pleaded guilty in Douglas County District Court on charges in connection with two separate crimes.

Patrick Wright, 39 (Omaha Police Dept.)

He pleaded guilty Monday to two related charges — third-degree domestic assault and criminal trespass — and was sentenced to three days in jail on the two counts. The charges were filed over a October 2012 incident, when Wright allegedly assaulted his ex-girlfriend at her home. She said he wanted to spend the night at her house, but told him no. He allegedly came over anyway and punched her in the jaw while holding their daughter.

Wright also pled guilty to two charges regarding pet ownership in February 2021: one count of missing required rabies vaccination and one count of failing to license a dog/cat, both misdemeanors. He was fined $100 on Monday for the license infraction.

Additionally, Wright pled not guilty to one misdemeanor count of sexual assault and battery. His arrest warrant relating to that incident was signed in October 2022; he is set to go to trial for that crime next month.

Wright had also served a prison term over a decade ago for accessory use of a firearm and witness tampering.

