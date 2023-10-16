We are Local
Fire destroys Omaha house

37th & Grand Ave. October 16, 2023
37th & Grand Ave. October 16, 2023(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire investigators say a house was destroyed in a fire early Monday morning.

Crews were dispatched to the area of 37th and Grand Avenue at 4:46 a.m. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from the house when they arrived.

The fire was extinguished shortly after arrival, but by that time the flames had destroyed the structure.

Investigators determined the house was vacant. No one was injured.

The cause was not immediately known.

