Dirt bike racing causes concern for homeowners in Iowa’s Loess Hills

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa - The Loess Hills form a narrow band that borders the length of the Missouri River valley in western Iowa.

They’re also home to Keith Callaway and others who are concerned about dirt bike racing that they say is damaging this fragile landform.

“The Loess Hills is special because it’s a unique ecosystem,” Callaway said. “The soil is found only two places in the world: here, and in China. When they want to have dirt bike racing in the hills, they have to clear the land, clear trails, cut down a lot of the trees and it removes the protection of the soil.”

Callaway is a member of the Loess Hills Residents Association. He says dirt bikes run hot and have the potential to start an environmental disaster in the area.

“As a former motorcycle safety officer in the Air Force, one of the demonstrations we used was to light a cigarette of the exhaust,” Callaway said. “A bike falling over into dry brush, within seconds, will ignite a fire, and that fire can spread in a matter of minutes.”

If that happens, it could be a major problem. The rough terrain would make it difficult to get firefighters in place, and adding to the danger, there are no fire hydrants up in the hills.

Lonnie Mayberry is the Chairman of the Mills County Board of Supervisors. He tells 6 News there have been issues with dirt bike racing events.

“I understand their concerns,” Mayberry said. “There is a dirt bike race that has happened on the Mills County/Fremont County line over the past few years, and it does not fit our ordinance. They’ve already had their event for this year, but next year, if they want to have it again, they’re going to have to go through the process of special use permit, if that’s even a possibility.”

There have also been dirt bike tracks set up for personal use on private property, which is a completely different can of worms, according to Mayberry.

“Right now, it’s allowed,” Mayberry said. “There’s no law in place that says someone can’t ride a motorcycle on their ground.”

Neighbors want to make sure the Loess Hills are protected from private bike tracks and the big commercial tracks, so they’d like to see an ordinance put in place to do just that.

“It could be changed,” Mayberry said. “What I want to do is listen to the public to see what they have to say about it. I’m here to represent them.”

Any of those changes to the ordinance would have to go through Mills County’s political process, and homeowners in the Loess Hills would have their say in the proceedings.

