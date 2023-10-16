Creighton men’s basketball earns highest ranking in program history

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Creighton men’s basketball has earned its highest-ever ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 poll.

The Bluejays clock in at No. 8, one spot better than the team’s previous best last year, when they started the 2022-23 season at No. 9.

Monday’s announcement comes as just the sixth time CU has been voted into the Top 25 in the preseason; each prior team made an appearance in the NCAA Tournament, the last of which made the Elite Eight.

Including Monday’s ranking, Creighton has now been ranked 123 times in program history, 95 of those under head coach Greg McDermott. McDermott has a 118-51 record with the team.

Creighton is one of four Big East programs in the Top 25, joining No. 5 Marquette, defending national champions No. 6 UConn, and No. 22 Villanova.

The Bluejays are set to open their season Nov. 3 with an exhibition game against Wayne State College. The regular season will tip off Nov. 7 vs. Florida A&M.

Kansas is atop the rankings, followed by Duke, Purdue, and Michigan State.

