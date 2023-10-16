Council Bluffs Police searching for runaway teen

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - Council Bluffs authorities say they need your help in locating a missing teen.

CBPD says 16-year-old Ciara Boyd was last seen around 11:50 p.m. last Wednesday running from her mother in the area of South 6th Street and 6th Avenue. She is from Kansas City, Missouri, and is said to have run away several times.

Boyd is described as 5′4″, 135 pounds, with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CBPD Sgt. Ted Roberts at (712) 328-5212; otherwise contact CBPD’s non-emergency number at (712) 328-5737, option 1.

