Bellevue man facing charges after threatening to kill woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a man for terroristic threats and possibly prevented a violent incident.

Deputies stopped a vehicle for running a stop sign Friday night. LSO said the deputy could tell the driver was upset and asked her what was wrong.

10/11 is not naming the woman in an effort to protect her identity.

The woman told authorities she had been arguing with 38-year-old Kevin Youngling of Bellevue, with it turning physical at times.

LSO said Youngling began sending her threatening text messages, including his intent to kill her. They said he was also sending her pictures of his location as he attempted to find her.

Deputies intercepted him at 120th and Nebraska Parkway and discovered he was drunk. They searched the vehicle and found a Glock 9 mm handgun and a shotgun.

Youngling was arrested for terroristic threats, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and third-degree assault. He is now lodged in the Lancaster County Jail.

Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said the deputies likely prevented something horrible from happening.

“We’re very happy that the deputies were out doing their jobs, making traffic stops, following up, and not just noticing that something was wrong and investigating further. They probably prevented something very horrible from happening that night,” said Houchin.

